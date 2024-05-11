MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $18.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

MAG Silver stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

