Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

