The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,480 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,587 shares of company stock valued at $47,399,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,714. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.