Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOP. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,675,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

