Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $65.96. 8,733,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,462,341. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

