Short Interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Rises By 27.7%

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,900 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 342,200 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Bitcoin Depot Price Performance
Shares of BTM opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bitcoin Depot has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $10.86.
Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitcoin Depot will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at $2,105,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTM. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot Company Profile
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bitcoin Depot
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.