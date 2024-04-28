Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.81.

Get Brinker International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EAT

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $51.72.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.