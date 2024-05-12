VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. 9,459,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

