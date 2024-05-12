Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after buying an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,293,000 after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. 3,754,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,530. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

