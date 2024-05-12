Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,098,000 after purchasing an additional 133,689 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,013,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,291,000 after purchasing an additional 122,252 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.13. 2,036,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,945. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.