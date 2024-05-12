Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 11.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.01. 3,859,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.