Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC reduced its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Open Lending comprises about 0.7% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC owned 0.07% of Open Lending worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 271.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 339,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 248,223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Open Lending by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,010,000 after buying an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,327. The firm has a market cap of $701.39 million, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.03. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 13.14.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,654,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

