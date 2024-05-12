Arcataur Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. ADE LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VYM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average is $112.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

