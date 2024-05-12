AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,581,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823,063 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Cenovus Energy worth $93,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9,511.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,303,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,531 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,412,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,082 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,390,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,864,000 after buying an additional 1,653,090 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,617,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,785,000 after buying an additional 984,272 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 42.2% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,718,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,597,000 after buying an additional 807,002 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,370,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

