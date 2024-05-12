Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Decreased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,274,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $120,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

