Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 107,689 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $38,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 732,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $77,179,000 after purchasing an additional 167,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.67. 4,122,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,949,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $96.33 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

