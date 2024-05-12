Arcataur Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.70. 219,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.46.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

