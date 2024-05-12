Arcataur Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.08. 937,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

