Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,644 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $89,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WCN stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.38. 678,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.99. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

