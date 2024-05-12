DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.0 million-$189.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.1 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.670 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DigitalOcean stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. 4,144,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,863. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.