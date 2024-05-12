AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Brookfield Renewable worth $15,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. 1,634,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,241. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

