AGF Management Ltd. Sells 12,341 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 979,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $105,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 201,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LW stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $85.16. 1,542,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,019. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

