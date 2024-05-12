Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 554.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,625 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 486,799 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HP were worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in HP by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in HP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in HP by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.72. 4,973,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

