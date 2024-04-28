Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,200 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.