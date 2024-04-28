Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Cuts Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Saia were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,246.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.84.

Saia Trading Down 21.0 %

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $114.21 on Friday, reaching $428.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,251. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.42. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.63 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

