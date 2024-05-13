Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Expands By 47.1%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AZRGF remained flat at $56.50 during midday trading on Monday. Azrieli Group has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

