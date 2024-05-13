Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in April

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BBSRF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. 11,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,945. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bluestone Resources
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.