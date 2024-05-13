Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in April

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BBSRF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. 11,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,945. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.