Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avidbank

Avidbank Trading Up 0.4 %

Avidbank stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.65. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avidbank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avidbank

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.