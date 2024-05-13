Evercore ISI Trims Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Target Price to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

BE traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,572,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,989 shares of company stock valued at $725,292. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 283,333 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Bloom Energy by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

