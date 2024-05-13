USA Financial Formulas Has $26,000 Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

USA Financial Formulas lessened its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in NMI were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth $204,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMIH traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.45. 338,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,100. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,624.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,624.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,175. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

