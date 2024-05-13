Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Aura Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUSI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407. Aura Systems has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
Aura Systems Company Profile
