Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aura Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUSI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407. Aura Systems has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

