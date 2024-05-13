9,420 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $143.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,589. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.21 and a 200 day moving average of $138.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

