USA Financial Formulas Purchases 4,449 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 552.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $4.16 on Monday, hitting $309.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,565. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $316.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.64. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,410 shares of company stock worth $90,940,754 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

