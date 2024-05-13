Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Raised by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 34,373.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC remained flat at $205.55 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 856,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,980. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.47 and a 12 month high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

