Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,595,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18,964 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $893,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.89. 66,614,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,693,219. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $548.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

