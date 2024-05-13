Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Down 51.4% in April

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the April 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Aviva Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,277. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

Aviva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

