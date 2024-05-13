Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 226,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 773,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Hesai Group Stock Up 8.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $684.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the third quarter worth about $10,666,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $5,323,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,272,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

