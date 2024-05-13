Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 68.3% in April

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 911,000 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the April 15th total of 541,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.3 %

BAYRY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.91. 1,426,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,704. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

