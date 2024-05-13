AMN Healthcare Services’ (AMN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.14.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 7.9 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. 1,609,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.