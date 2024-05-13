Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,992,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 279,650 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,987,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $104.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.