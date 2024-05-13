Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Intuit worth $860,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after acquiring an additional 117,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,641,533,000 after buying an additional 160,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,943,000 after buying an additional 270,414 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $627.19. 915,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,979. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The firm has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $611.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.95.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

