The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182,297 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.25% of Progressive worth $1,163,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth $847,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 10.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.41. 1,549,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,074. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.00.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

