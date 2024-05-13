Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,223,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,579,215 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 1.2% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,872,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Copart by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 51,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 106,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Copart by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 929,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 557,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 253,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.59. 3,814,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,158. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $58.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.