Bank OZK Purchases Shares of 1,653 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank OZK acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,621. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

