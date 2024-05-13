Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 123,902 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.33% of Prologis worth $1,642,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Prologis by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.12.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.68. 3,035,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

