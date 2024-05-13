Insider Selling: Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Dean Paul Gendron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE SEI traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.00. 1,617,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,392. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.47. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.10 million, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

