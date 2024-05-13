Insider Selling: Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Dean Paul Gendron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00.
Sintana Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CVE SEI traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.00. 1,617,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,392. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.47. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.10 million, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Sintana Energy Company Profile
