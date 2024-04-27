WD Rutherford LLC Sells 55 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,798,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,112,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $585,853,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

NYSE UNH opened at $495.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.84 and its 200-day moving average is $514.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $455.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

