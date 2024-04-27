K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 26,790 Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 147,844 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,405. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $865.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.02.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

