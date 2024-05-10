TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.389 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

TELUS Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of T stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.06. 1,816,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,278. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.85.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. Research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0008941 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.27.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

