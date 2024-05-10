Raymond James Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $115.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s previous close.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.94.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 11.0 %

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $11.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.24. 6,588,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,094. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average of $111.90. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,101 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 211,820 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

